Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $269,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $171.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.67. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.