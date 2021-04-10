Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 158,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 170,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

