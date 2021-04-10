Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 444 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTC stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

