Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $888,000 Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

In other news, insider Curran Simpson sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $665,733.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $972,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,329. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGNX opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

