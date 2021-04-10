Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce sales of $165.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.56 million and the highest is $167.39 million. Life Storage posted sales of $146.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $689.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.90 million to $701.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $733.19 million, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Life Storage stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $89.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Life Storage by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

