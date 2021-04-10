Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Shares Down 0.8%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.74. 332,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

