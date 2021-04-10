Liquity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $19.44 or 0.00032099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded flat against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $417,987.83 and approximately $1.85 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00755283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,408.23 or 0.99723196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.00721977 BTC.

About Liquity

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

