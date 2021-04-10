Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after acquiring an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $269.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.03 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

