LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 83,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of LKQ worth $34,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 117,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 146,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

