Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

