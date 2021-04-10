Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LZAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.70.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

