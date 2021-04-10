Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,352 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.60 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

