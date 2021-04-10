Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.90

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 78466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.07.

Several analysts have commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

