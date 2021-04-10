Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.82

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.82 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 24.90 ($0.33). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 48,138 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.82. The company has a market capitalization of £165.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

