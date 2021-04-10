Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $11.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.51. 3,168,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,785. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $198.67. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

