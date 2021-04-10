LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1,253.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 130,031 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Range Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

RRC opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

