LPL Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.