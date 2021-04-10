LPL Financial LLC Has $1 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

