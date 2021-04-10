LPL Financial LLC Sells 11,538 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

PBP stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

