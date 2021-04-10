LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,581 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,102,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

