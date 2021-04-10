LTO Network (LTO) Price Reaches $0.80

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. LTO Network has a total market cap of $222.91 million and $13.70 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LTO Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00053263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00082740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00612823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,251,903 coins and its circulating supply is 280,246,626 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

