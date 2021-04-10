LVZ Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LVZ Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 0.4% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.