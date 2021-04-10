LVZ Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

