LVZ Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $222.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

