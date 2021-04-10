LVZ Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,012,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 404,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.26 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

