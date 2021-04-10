Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mackinac Financial (MFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.