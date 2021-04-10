MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $24.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 265,386 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

