Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 105.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

