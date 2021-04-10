Manna (MANNA) Trading Down 42.3% Over Last 7 Days

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $553,561.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002372 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,995.90 or 0.99549766 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,018,189 coins and its circulating supply is 850,801,438 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.