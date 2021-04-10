MAP Protocol (MAP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $65.95 million and $1.13 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

