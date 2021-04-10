MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $63.24 million and $658,124.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00291888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.08 or 0.00738899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.10 or 1.00088524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019494 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.71 or 0.00756537 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.