Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGDPF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.03.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

