Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Hits $698,092.74

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $698,092.74 and approximately $7.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.32 or 0.03567189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00032228 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.