Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $34.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.74 or 0.00411180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,452,833 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.