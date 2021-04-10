MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

