Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after buying an additional 2,154,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.