Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0497 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $7,784.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.28 or 0.00449753 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00029018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.98 or 0.04355838 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

