MenaPay (MPAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,343.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1,343.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00053227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00081989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00616965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030791 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

