Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,802,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

