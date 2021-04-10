Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 138.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,498 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meredith by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Meredith by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 93,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Meredith by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDP shares. Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

