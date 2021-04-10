Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While Meritor has successfully executed the three-year M2019 program, it is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to provide $175-$200 million of revenue in fiscal 2022. The firm’s electric powertrain represents game-changing technology for commercial vehicles, thus bolstering top line prospects. However, gloomy earnings and cash flow outlook for fiscal 2021 dim investors’ confidence. High debt-to-capitalization of around 87% also plays a spoilsport. Coronavirus woes, global chip shortage and unfavorable foreign exchange translations are other headwinds. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

