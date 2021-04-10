Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $46.99 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,352 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,845,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

