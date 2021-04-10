Metaverse ETP 24-Hour Volume Reaches $568,185.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $38.00 million and approximately $568,185.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.29 or 0.03570885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,135,749 coins and its circulating supply is 78,635,651 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

