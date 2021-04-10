Michael Allen Schlonsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BIG stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $10,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

