Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

Shares of MCHP opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

