MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $491.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.58 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

