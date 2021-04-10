Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,026. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.