Minereum (MNE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,693.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Minereum has a market cap of $4.46 million and $2,693.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00053227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00081989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00616965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030791 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,876,023 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.