Minter Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.33 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. Minter Network has a market cap of $90.33 million and $965,743.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 86.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00293908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00025643 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00754361 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,950,789,472 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,579,905 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

