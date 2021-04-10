Mirrored Amazon Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for about $3,423.72 or 0.05661601 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $32.80 million and $243,483.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Amazon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00747776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,274.66 or 0.99672599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00713630 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 9,580 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Amazon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Amazon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.